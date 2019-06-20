|
Lucas Eileen Mary Of Gundagai formerly of the Southern Highlands. Aged 91 years Loved wife of Charles "Rolly" (dec'd). Mother of Annette, Owen, Mark and Harold. Grandmother and great grandmother. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Eileen's Funeral Service to be held at St' James Anglican Church, South Gundagai, on Friday, 21st June, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. The cortege will then leave for the South Gundagai Cemetery. RON & MARGARET ROBINSON FUNERALS AFDA GUNDAGAI 02 6944 1611
Published in The Rural on June 20, 2019